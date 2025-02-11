



The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) is aiming for the first flight of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) TEJAS MK-2 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) to occur around the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026.





According to TEJAS MK-2 Project Director V Madhusudana Rao, the wings and forward fuselage of the first TEJAS MK-2 prototype are almost ready, the centre fuselage is manufactured, and production of the rear fuselage will commence shortly. The rollout of the TEJAS MK-2 is expected by the end of November 2025.

The rollout of the first prototype is expected in late 2025, with the first flight scheduled for 2026. The TEJAS MK-2 is a 4.5 generation fighter jet that represents a significant upgrade from the TEJAS. It will feature a more powerful GE-F414 engine, a redesigned fuselage with close-coupled canards for enhanced manoeuvrability, and an integrated Infra-Red Search and Track System (IRST) for improved situational awareness.

HAL has ambitious plans to produce at least 120 TEJAS MK-2 fighter jets by 2036, which is expected to coincide with the retirement of the IAF's aging Mirage-2000 and MiG-29UPG fleets.

The ADA will construct four prototypes between 2025 and 2027, targeting final operational clearance by 2028. Low and high-speed taxi trials are planned from December 2025 to March 2026, with the first flight scheduled for March 2026. Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) is expected by the end of 2029, potentially leading to production commencement in 2030 and deliveries from 2032.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) intends to acquire 120 TEJAS MK-2 aircraft.





The TEJAS MK-2 is a 17,500kg jet, powered by a single GE Aerospace F414 INS-6 engine, producing 22,000lb (98 kN) of thrust. The ADA has six modified F414 INS-6 engines for prototype use, with the complete propulsion system tested on a ground testbed in January. A deal with GE Aerospace was signed to produce fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force.





The TEJAS MK-2 includes canards for added stability, improved lift, and turn rates. It will have an enhanced version of the indigenous ‘Uttam’ active electronically scanned array radar and a large area display. It also features side stick cockpit controls, a new digital flight control computer, domestic electronic warfare sensors, and an infrared search and track sensor.





The TEJAS MK-2 has a payload capacity of 6,500kg, compared to the TEJAS MK-1A's 3,500kg, and can carry heavy standoff weapons and air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons developed by India’s Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO). It will be 20% larger than the MK-1, with greater capacity, avionics, range, and weapon carrying capacity.





Around 200 such fighters are planned to be built. The first fighter is expected to be ready for production by 2029-2030.





