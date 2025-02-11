



At Aero India 2025, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) showcased approximately 350 "cutting edge" technologies, many of which are fully matured or near maturity and ready for integration into complete systems. DRDO's laboratories are tasked with identifying and developing next-generation systems using these technologies.





DRDO Director General (Electronics and Communication Systems) BK Das stated that these technologies span across the defence technology roadmap. Prateek Kishore, DRDO Director General (Armament & Combat Engineering Systems), mentioned that several European countries have expressed interest in the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL).





Aero India 2025, the 15th edition of the event, took place from February 10-14 at Air Force Station Yelahanka in Bangalore. The event featured participation from over 90 countries, 30 defence ministers, and 150 foreign companies.





It served as a platform to showcase India's growing role in global aerospace and defence partnerships, with an emphasis on the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) initiative.





The exhibition included a variety of DRDO-developed systems, such as working models, prototypes, and interactive displays. A major attraction was the full-scale model of India’s first 5.5 Generation stealth aircraft, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), displayed at the India Pavilion.





Other indigenous products on display included the Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF), TEJAS MK-2 Model, Air Droppable Container (ADC) 150, Advanced Lightweight Torpedo, and Kaveri Derivative Aero Engine, along with advanced missiles.





The DRDO indoor pavilion was divided into nine themes covering core areas of defence innovation, including Airborne Surveillance Solutions, Next-Generation Missile Systems, Unmanned Aerial Systems, and RadarScape.





The outdoor segment highlighted real-world applications of defence technologies, such as the QRSAM Mobile Launcher Vehicle, Akash NG Launcher, and the Archer UAV (Rustom-1). An upgraded Dornier aircraft with enhanced avionics, radar systems, fuel efficiency, and electronic warfare capabilities was also demonstrated.





