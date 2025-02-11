



India and France are in the final stages of solidifying their strategic partnership with the acquisition of 26 Rafale-Marine fighter jets and the construction of three additional Scorpene-class submarines. These deals, worth approximately ₹1 lakh crore (Euro 10.6 billion), are expected to significantly boost India's defines capabilities.





The aim is to finalise both deals before the end of the fiscal year on March 31. Government sources indicate that the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) will consider the Rafale-M deal after the Prime Minister's visit to France and the United States. Cost negotiations for the Scorpene submarines took longer because Mazagon Docks Limited (MDL) initially quoted a higher price. However, the aim is to finalise both deals before the end of the fiscal year on March 31.





Rafale-Marine Fighters





The deal for 22 single-seat Rafale-M jets and four twin-seat trainers for the Indian Navy, worth ₹63,000 crore, is awaiting final approval from the Cabinet Committee for Security (CCS). The 26 Rafale-M jets, manufactured by Dassault Aviation, are expected to be delivered within 37 to 65 months after the contract is signed and are to be delivered by 2030-31. It includes 22 single-seat jets and 4 twin-seat trainer aircraft. The deal includes advanced weapons such as Meteor long-range missiles, Exocet anti-ship missiles, and SCALP cruise missiles, as well as logistics, training, and modifications for the Indian Navy’s requirements.





These jets will have specific enhancements to operate from the deck of the INS Vikrant. The agreement includes weapons, simulators, crew training, five-year performance-based logistics support, and spares.





The Rafale-M is designed for aircraft carrier operations, featuring a ‘fixed delta wing configuration with foldable wingtips’ and stronger landing gear suitable for STOBAR carriers. The acquisition provides a naval combat aircraft to operate from India's aircraft carriers. The purchase serves as a temporary solution until India’s homegrown Twin Engine Deck-Based Fighter (TEDBF) is ready, expected by 2031.





Scorpene Submarines





The ₹33,500 crore deal for three additional diesel-electric Scorpene submarines will soon be presented to the CCS after inter-ministerial consultations. These submarines will be constructed by Mazagon Docks Limited (MDL) in collaboration with the French Naval Group. The first submarine is expected to be delivered in six years, with the other two following at annual intervals. The new submarines will have design modifications and improvements over the first six Scorpene-class submarines. The first six submarines will be retrofitted with the AIP system during their scheduled refits.





The cost of the Scorpene submarine deal does not include the installation of the indigenous fuel-cell-based Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) system, developed by DRDO for improved underwater endurance.





Previous Submarine Project Under Project 75, six Scorpene submarines have already been constructed in India by Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) in cooperation with the Naval Group of France.





India and France are also discussing a potential collaboration between Safran and DRDO to co-develop a 110-kilonewton jet engine for India’s fifth-generation stealth fighter project, AMCA.





India is in advanced negotiations with France to sell the domestically made Pinaka rocket launcher system. This deal, if finalised, would mark the first time France buys arms from India.





