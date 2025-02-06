



A mob vandalised the Dhaka residence of Bangladesh's founding leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on Wednesday evening. The protestors, who were reportedly demanding a ban on the Awami League, stormed the premises, causing widespread destruction and setting the top floor ablaze.





The protesters broke open the gate to enter the premises. They used hammers, crowbars, and wooden planks to destroy portraits of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and damage the historic house.





The protest is linked to an online speech given by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





Social media posts called for a "Bulldozer Procession" towards the residence if Sheikh Hasina delivered a speech. An excavator was brought to demolish the house.





The Dhanmondi 32 residence was previously attacked on August 5, with demonstrators causing destruction and setting parts of it on fire.





Hasnat Abdullah, convener of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, posted on Facebook: "Tonight, the land of Bangladesh will be freed from fascism".





Sheikh Hasina said that the agitators are destroying her childhood memory but will never be able to erase her family’s history. She added, "They can demolish a building, but not the history… but they must also remember that the history takes its revenge".





The protesters declared that the house was a symbol of authoritarianism and fascism and expressed their intentions to erase any trace of ‘Mujibism’ and fascism in the country.





The house is located in Dhaka's Dhanmondi area.





The house had been turned into the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum. Sheikh Mujib was known as "Bangabandhu" or "Friend of Bengal".





Sheikh Mujib led the pre-independence autonomy movement for decades from the house.





ANI







