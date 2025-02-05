The 3M-54 Klub-S Russian anti-ship cruise missile designed to be launched from submarines





India has officially signed a contract with Russia for the procurement of anti-ship cruise missiles, a strategic move aimed at enhancing the combat capabilities of the Indian Navy's submarine fleet. The contract was finalized on February 4, 2025, during a ceremony in New Delhi attended by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.





The acquisition of these missiles is intended to significantly bolster the operational effectiveness of India's Sindhughosh-class submarines, which are an Indian variant of the Russian Kilo-class submarines. These submarines are crucial for India's underwater warfare capabilities and have been in service since 1986.





While specific details about the number of missiles and their delivery schedule have not been disclosed, it is speculated that the missiles may be the 3M-54 Klub-S, an export variant (3M-54 Kalibr) capable of engaging both naval and land targets at ranges between 220 to 300 kilometers.





This deal reinforces India's defence ties with Russia, a long-standing partner in military cooperation. The integration of these advanced missiles is expected to enhance India's deterrence capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly amid rising geopolitical tensions.





The procurement aligns with India’s broader strategy to modernize its naval forces and improve its maritime security posture. The Sindhughosh-class submarines are equipped with various advanced systems, and the addition of anti-ship cruise missiles will further enhance their strike capabilities against maritime threats. This contract marks a significant step in India's ongoing efforts to maintain a robust naval presence in strategic waters, ensuring readiness against potential adversaries.





PTI







