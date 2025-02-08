



To prevent the hacking of army drones, the Indian Army is taking multiple steps, including developing indigenous cyber defence systems, enhancing drone security frameworks, and integrating advanced technology.





The Indian Army is in talks with ZUPPA Geo Navigation Technologies Pvt Ltd to deploy its Suraksha Edge Monitoring Device (EMD), a cybersecurity solution designed to protect drones from cyberattacks. Suraksha monitors communication channels between drones and their Ground Control Stations (GCS), and can detect and block unauthorized control attempts, alert operators, and activate a "Return to Home" mechanism.





The Indian Army is pushing for indigenous drone development to reduce dependency on foreign drone systems. This includes enhancing the capabilities of drones like Tapas and developing new weaponized MALE drones like the Archer-NG.





The Indian Army is collaborating with the private sector for the development of advanced UAV systems. For example, IG Drones, an Indian drone technology company, has secured a contract to supply Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) and First-Person View (FPV) drones to the Army. These drones are indigenously manufactured with no Chinese components.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been actively involved in developing anti-drone technologies, including radio frequency (RF) jammers, electronic countermeasure systems, and technologies like “Sky Fence”. The Indian military and security agencies have deployed anti-drone systems at critical installations and strategic locations to safeguard against potential threats from unauthorized drone activities.





ZUPPA plans to introduce newer versions of its EMD to continuously improve the technology and stay ahead of potential vulnerabilities as cyber threats evolve.





The Indian Army is integrating drones into joint operations, emphasising training and adaptation, and prioritizing real-time coordination and autonomous systems.





FirstPost Report







