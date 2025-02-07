PSLV's fourth stage under operation, payload fairing can be seen jettisoning from the stage





New Space India Limited (NSIL), ISRO's commercial arm, is set to launch India’s first fully industry-manufactured Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) in the second quarter of 2025. This milestone marks a significant shift toward private-sector collaboration in India’s space ecosystem, driven by recent reforms aimed at boosting commercial space activities.





The first industry-made PSLV (PSLV-XL N1) is scheduled for Q2 2025 under a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T).





NSIL has commissioned the production of five PSLV rockets, with HAL leading end-to-end manufacturing. This includes critical systems like solid motor realization and integration.





NSIL is adopting PPP frameworks for future projects, including the LVM3 heavy-lift rocket, to scale production and meet global launch demand.





NSIL plans to increase annual LVM3 launches from two to five or six to capture a larger share of the global satellite launch market.





The GSAT-N3 mission, launching in Q1 2026, will address government communication needs using the S-Band spectrum.





Key Details of the Industry-Made PSLV

Manufacturing Consortium: NSIL signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for end-to-end production of five PSLVs through an industry consortium under the GOCO (Government Owned, Company Operated) model.

Payload Capacity: The PSLV Can Carry



1,750 kg to Sun-Synchronous Polar Orbit (600 km) 1,425 kg to Sub-Geostationary Transfer Orbit



Technical Specifications



Height: 44 meters Diameter: 2.8 meters Lift-off mass: 320 tons (XL variant) 4-stage configuration with liquid and solid propulsion



This initiative supports NSIL's mandate to enhance private industry roles in satellite manufacturing, launch services, and space applications. The production model enables India to compete in the $447 billion global space economy by offering cost-effective launch solutions.

Alongside PSLV production, NSIL is planning the GSAT-N3 communication satellite launch for Q1 2026. Exploring PPP models for LVM3 rocket development and providing Earth observation data to global customers since May 2023.



Track Record

The PSLV has achieved:



46 successful launches out of 48 attempts since 1994 Deployment of 297 international satellites from 33 countries Historic missions including Chandrayaan-1 (2008) and Mars Orbiter (2013)



This industry-led production model represents a strategic shift from ISRO's traditional government-led approach, aligning with India's space policy reforms to establish the country as a global space manufacturing hub.





Since 2019, NSIL has launched 124 international satellites and provides Earth observation data to global clients. It is also developing custom communication and remote sensing satellites with Indian and international partners.





This initiative underscores India’s growing self-reliance in space technology and its ambition to become a competitive player in the global commercial space sector.





