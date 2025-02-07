



NIBE Limited, a key player in defence manufacturing, has recently inaugurated its advanced Missiles Complex and Precision Machining facility in Pune. The facility is equipped with advanced Vertical Machining Centres (VMCs) with Computer Numerical Control (CNC). NIBE Defence and Aerospace Limited is a state-of-the-art integrated defence components manufacturing plant in Chakan, Pune. NIBE Limited focuses on technology and sustainability.





The facility boasts state-of-the-art technology, including 16m and 12m Vertical Machining Centres (VMC), aimed at producing critical defence sub-systems. It will support various projects like Modular Bridges, Sarvatra bridge system, missile launcher system components fabrication, precision machining, and Electric vehicle manufacturing. The plant will produce heavy engineering structures, mobile weapon launcher sub-assemblies, naval components, and more.





Nibe Defence and Aerospace Limited manufactures a wide spectrum of critical components catering to the Defence industry. The objective of NIBE Defence and Aerospace Limited is to strengthen strategic self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Initiative.





They are manufacturing subsystems of the Pinaka missile, canisters for Brahmos missiles. They are also manufacturing structures, sub-assemblies, and assemblies of mobile weapon launchers for programs such as BrahMos Missile, MRSAM, and Pinaka rocket launcher.





Agencies







