



The United States made a significant shift in its foreign policy by aligning with Russia to vote against a United Nations General Assembly resolution that condemned Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.





This marked the first time since the onset of the conflict three years ago that the US took such a stance, diverging from its traditional support for Ukraine and its European allies. The resolution, which garnered backing from 93 member states, expressed deep concern over the prolonged invasion and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a peaceful resolution to the conflict.





The US's decision to oppose the resolution coincided with ongoing discussions between the Trump administration and Moscow aimed at resolving the conflict. In an unusual move, the US proposed an alternative resolution that did not explicitly label Russia as the aggressor and failed to acknowledge Ukraine's territorial integrity. Instead, it emphasised a prompt conclusion to hostilities and sought to promote peace between the two nations.





Ambassador Dorothy Shea, representing the US at the UN, urged member states to support this alternative resolution, framing it as a historic opportunity to focus on ending the war rather than reflecting on past grievances.





However, after European nations successfully amended the US proposal to include references to Russia's aggression, the US abstained from voting on its own resolution while opposing the Ukrainian-backed measure.





The outcome of this vote not only highlighted a growing rift between the US and its European allies but also raised questions about Washington's commitment to supporting Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression. As tensions escalate, this realignment may have lasting implications for international relations and efforts to achieve peace in the region.





ANI







