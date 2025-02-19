



On February 18, 2025, Pakistan's military reported the killing of 30 Islamist militants during an operation in South Waziristan, a region near the border with Afghanistan.





This operation was described as an "intelligence-based" initiative targeting a militant location in the volatile area, which has been a hotspot for insurgent activity.





The lawless tribal region, long a safe haven for Islamist militants, is off limits to independent journalists and human rights groups, making it difficult to verify any information independently.





The militants killed were referred to as "Khwarij," a term used by the Pakistani government to denote members of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a group designated as a terrorist organisation by the United Nations.





The TTP has significantly increased its attacks on Pakistani security forces since revoking a ceasefire in late 2022, leading to heightened military operations against them.





Pakistan alleges that the TTP operates with support from Afghanistan, claiming that they have established training camps across the border. However, the Taliban government in Kabul has denied these allegations, calling them inaccurate and contrary to reality.





The situation remains complex, as independent verification of military claims is challenging due to restrictions on journalists and human rights organizations in the region.





Reuters







