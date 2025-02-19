



After talks in Saudi Arabia, the U.S. and Russia have reportedly agreed on key principles to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. The meeting, which notably excluded Ukrainian representatives, has sparked concerns about potential concessions and the side-lining of Ukraine in decisions regarding its own future.





Both the U.S. and Russia agreed to appoint high-level teams to negotiate an end to the conflict in Ukraine. The U.S. and Russia are working to re-establish diplomatic channels, including re-staffing embassies.





Russia has emphasised the importance of eliminating the root causes of the conflict and ensuring the security and legitimate interests of all countries in the region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would not give in to Russia's ultimatums and would refuse to sign any agreement made without Ukraine's participation. A Ukrainian official said that these talks without Ukraine's involvement would only feed Putin's appetite.





Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukraine’s involvement would be essential in any long-term resolution of the conflict. The possibility of the U.S. accepting Russia's retention of territories seized from Ukraine since February 2022 is a matter "to be discussed".





The Russian Foreign Ministry in a press release on Russia-US consultations said, "The participants discussed a broad range of issues, including prospects for normalising bilateral relations. The sides agreed to appoint respective ambassadors as soon as possible, and to start consultations at the level of deputy foreign ministers to remove restrictions on activities of the diplomatic missions of the two countries."





It added, "The sides exchanged views on the situation surrounding Ukraine and reiterated their mutual commitment to settle the conflict. The Russian side emphasised the importance of eliminating the root causes of the conflict, creating proper conditions for achieving a lasting and enduring peace, and ensuring security and legitimate interests of all countries in the region. An agreement was reached to continue joint work in this area through special envoys to be appointed in the near future."





The United States and Russia have agreed to resume communication channels to discuss international issues, acknowledging their responsibility as nuclear powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council. Both countries have confirmed their interest in continuing joint work to prepare for a meeting between the Russian and American presidents.





Both parties have agreed to restore diplomatic communication, with Rubio suggesting that "extraordinary opportunities" could emerge for both the U.S. and Russia if the conflict in Ukraine is resolved, including collaboration on geopolitical issues and economic cooperation.





ANI







