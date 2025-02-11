



On February 10, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Paris and attended a welcome dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace. Macron greeted Modi with a warm hug, reflecting the strong relationship between the two leaders.





Upon arrival in Paris, PM Modi was warmly greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron. Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu welcomed him at the airport.





PM Modi is co-chairing the AI Action Summit with President Macron. They will engage with global leaders and tech executives to discuss AI advancements for the public good.





PM Modi and President Macron will have extensive discussions on strategic cooperation, technological innovation, and artificial intelligence. They will review the progress on the 2047 Horizon Roadmap for India-France strategic partnership.





The leaders will inaugurate India’s first consulate in Marseille, marking a significant milestone in diplomatic relations.





PM Modi met with US Vice President JD Vance, marking their first meeting since Vance assumed office.





PM Modi and President Macron will visit the Mazargues War Cemetery in Marseille to pay tribute to Indian soldiers who fought and died during World War I.





After his engagements in France, PM Modi will head to the United States at the invitation of President Donald Trump.





