



Russia is seeking to re-enter India's light military helicopter market by offering the Kamov KA-226T, now equipped with a new Russian engine, the VK-650 V. This move aims to overcome previous obstacles related to French sanctions.





The VK-650 V engine was developed and certified to eliminate dependence on third-party suppliers, particularly France.





The KA-226T's coaxial rotor design enhances safety in mountainous and maritime environments. India requires over 400 light helicopters for various roles, including supplying high-altitude areas, utility missions at sea, and medical evacuations.





While India has developed an indigenous Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), the large number of helicopters needed may be difficult to meet with a single production line. The HAL-developed LUH impressed spectators at Aero India 2025 with its performance and advanced features and is designed as a replacement for Cheetah and Chetak helicopters.





In 2015, India and Russia signed an agreement to jointly manufacture Kamov KA-226T light-utility helicopters at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The KA-226T was planned to be produced locally by Indo-Russian Helicopters, a joint venture (JV) where HAL holds a 50.5% stake, Russian Helicopters holds 42.5%, and ROSOBORNEXPORT holds 7%.





The joint production of the KA-226T faced setbacks and was put on hold after a review by the Defence Procurement Board (DPB) in January 2022, due to the development of the Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) and restricted access to French engines.





HAL is behind schedule in delivering a light helicopter that meets the requirements of the Indian Armed Forces.





There is a significant market opportunity for another locally manufactured helicopter to meet the needs of paramilitary forces, law enforcement agencies, and the civil sector.





Rosoboronexport will display the VK-650V engine at Aero India 2025.





ET News







