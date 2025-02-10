



The Indian Army has lodged a formal protest with Pakistan following an incident on February 8, in which suspected terrorists fired upon an Indian Army patrol near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keri sector of Rajouri. Sources indicate that the Indian side is urging Pakistan to take immediate action to prevent its territory from being used for hostile activities against the Indian Army.





On February 8, an Indian Army patrol party came under fire from across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keri sector of the Rajouri district.





Indian troops immediately retaliated, and an exchange of fire occurred for some time.





There were no reported casualties or injuries to the forces.





The Indian Army lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over the use of its territory to target Indian soldiers.





Indian officials have asked Pakistan to take immediate measures to prevent its territory from being used for hostile activities against the Indian Army.





The protest was lodged as part of the protocol which the Indian Army follows after any incident on the Line of Control.





Agencies







