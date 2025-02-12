



On February 12, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron met for bilateral talks, strengthening the India-France partnership. They reviewed cooperation in several sectors, including defence, space, civil nuclear energy, health, and people-to-people connections.





The leaders launched the India-France Roadmap on AI and inaugurated the logo for the 'India-France Year of Innovation 2026'. They are committed to ensuring the global AI sector drives beneficial outcomes. India will host the next AI Summit.





France agreed to host 10 Indian start-ups at the French Start-up Incubator Station F.





Both countries welcomed the expanded possibilities for using India's real-time payment system, UPI, in France.





Both countries agreed to strengthen their partnership on advanced modular and small modular nuclear reactors for training and education. They acknowledged nuclear energy as essential for energy security and transitioning to a low-carbon economy.





The leaders stressed the need for reforms in the UNSC and agreed to coordinate closely on UNSC matters. Macron reiterated France's support for India's permanent membership.





Modi invited the French Army to consider acquiring the Pinaka MBRL system. Macron welcomed India as an observer to the Eurodrone MALE program.





Both leaders committed to deepening engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.





They condemned cross-border terrorism and called for disrupting terrorism financing networks and safe havens.





ANI

























The leaders also discussed global issues, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the Middle East. They reiterated their commitment to a free, open, inclusive, secure, and peaceful Indo-Pacific region.