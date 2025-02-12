



On February 12, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron visited the Cardache Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor facility. The leaders appreciated the progress of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) during their visit. Official sources have said that Modi's stop at the ITER site reinforces India's position as an important partner in the global endeavor to develop clean nuclear fusion energy. This visit marked the first by any Head of State or Head of Government to ITER.





The International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) in Cadarache, France, marked a significant milestone with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron. According to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs, the leaders were welcomed by the Director General of ITER2. This visit was the first by any Head of State or Head of Government to ITER, a project recognized as one of the most ambitious fusion energy projects globally.





During their visit, Modi and Macron acknowledged the progress of ITER, notably the assembly of the world's largest Tokamak device. The Tokamak is designed to produce 500 MW of fusion power by creating and controlling burning plasma. The leaders also expressed their appreciation for the dedication of the engineers and scientists working on the project.





India is one of the seven members contributing to the ITER project for the past two decades. Approximately 200 Indian scientists and associates, along with industry players like L&T, Inox India, TCS, TCE, and HCL Technologies, are involved in the ITER project. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that discussions were held regarding the strategic partnership between India and France in civil nuclear energy. Both leaders also welcomed the signing of a letter of intent on Small Modular Reactor (SMR) and Advanced Modular Reactor (AMR), along with an Implementing Agreement between India's GCNEP, DAE, and France's INSTN, CEA for cooperation in the training and education of nuclear professionals.





ITER is an international nuclear fusion research and engineering megaproject that aims to create energy through a fusion process similar to that of the Sun. Construction of the ITER tokamak complex began in 2013. In Cadarache, ITER is currently under construction and is expected to create its first plasma in the coming years.





Cadarache is the largest energy research site in Europe, hosting 19 basic nuclear installations (BNI) and a secret BNI, which include reactors, waste stockpiling and recycling facilities, bio-technology facilities, and solar platforms.





ANI







