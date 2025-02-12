



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Safran Aircraft Engines have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to increase industrial cooperation in the manufacturing of parts for commercial engines.





Key Points of the HAL-Safran Partnership:





LEAP Engine Parts Manufacturing: HAL will manufacture LEAP (Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion) engine forgings at its Foundry and Forge facility in Bangalore. These engines are used in the Airbus A320Neo family and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.





Co-Designing and Production: HAL and Safran Aircraft Engines will jointly work on the co-design and production of the next-generation Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH).





Safran's Strategic Investments: Safran Aircraft Engines already has three production facilities in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. They are also establishing a new facility in Goa, expected to be operational by 2025, to create a comprehensive aero-engine ecosystem in India. Safran also plans to establish its largest aircraft engine Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Hyderabad.





Alignment with "Make in India" Initiative: The partnership aligns with the Indian Government's "Make in India" initiative.





Preparing for Future Programs: The collaboration aims to prepare the Indian industry for ambitious indigenous programs like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) engine.





India is a critical market for CFM International, the joint venture between Safran and GE Aerospace, which produces the LEAP engine. Approximately 75% of India’s commercial aircraft fleet is powered by CFM engines. Of the 500 aircraft in operation across seven Indian airlines with CFM engines, over 370 are equipped with LEAP engines. Additionally, more than 2,000 LEAP engines have been ordered by Indian airlines, reinforcing the country’s growing reliance on these advanced powerplants.



Safran Electronics & Defence is expanding its operations in India by establishing a new production facility in Bengaluru for electronic components and aeronautical and defence calculators, serving both Indian and international markets. This initiative aims to enhance the competitiveness and local integration of industrial and technological activities, aligning with the Indian government's "Make in India" program. The Bengaluru production facility is expected to begin operations in the first half of 2026 and will employ approximately 400 people, with a production target of approximately 30,000 pieces of equipment annually.

Safran is also establishing a research and development (R&D) centre at Kalyani Tech Park, Bengaluru, to enhance capabilities in defence, space, and avionics electronics. The R&D centre is scheduled to open in August 2025 and will initially employ 250 engineers and technicians.

In addition to the new production facility and R&D centre, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Safran Electronics & Defence have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create a joint venture for manufacturing, customizing, sales, and maintenance of HAMMER (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range) smart precision-guided air-to-ground weapons in India. The collaboration will facilitate technology transfer and create opportunities for Indian industries, especially SMEs, and position India as a global hub for smart ammunitions production. As part of this partnership, BEL and Safran Electronics & Defence also plan to establish a Centre of Excellence aimed at enhancing India's defence capabilities.

Safran is further strengthening its foothold in India with five operational production units and a sixth facility planned in Hyderabad, dedicated to LEAP engine maintenance.





HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) and Safran have a longstanding collaborative relationship that spans several decades. Their joint efforts include the development of the "Shakti" helicopter engine, which powers various Indian helicopters such as the Dhruv and Light Combat Helicopter (LCH). This partnership also extends to the co-design and co-development of the Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) engine. More than 500 Shakti engines have already been produced by Safran.





In a recent development, HAL and Safran have signed an agreement to jointly produce engines for the Indian Armed Forces' incoming Multi-Role Helicopter. The collaboration will focus on the design, manufacture, supply, and support of the Aravalli turboshaft engine, intended to power the standard 13-ton variant and the 12.5-ton naval deck-based counterpart of the helicopter family. The resulting engine is expected to perform well in diverse and challenging environments.





SAFHAL, a joint venture between Safran Helicopter Engines and HAL, will coordinate the work. The collaboration involves cutting-edge engine technologies, advanced manufacturing processes, and rigorous testing protocols. The Aravalli engine, named after India’s iconic mountain range, symbolizes India's aspirations for self-sufficiency in critical engine technologies.





Both HAL and Safran Aircraft Engines have expressed enthusiasm about strengthening their partnership. Safran CEO Jean-Paul Alary stated that this collaboration is consistent with their strategy to develop long-term ties with the Indian aviation industry and reinforce India's capabilities in aero-engine design and manufacturing.





Agencies







