



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to host U.S. President Donald Trump at the upcoming Quad Leaders' Summit in New Delhi, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a joint statement. This summit is anticipated to activate new initiatives focused on enhancing cooperation among Quad nations, which include India, the United States, Japan, and Australia.





During their recent discussions in Washington, Modi and Trump emphasised the importance of a close partnership between the U.S. and India for ensuring a free, open, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. They reiterated their commitment to ASEAN centrality, international law, and freedom of navigation, alongside plans to enhance maritime security and disaster response capabilities through shared airlift capacity initiatives.





The leaders also announced the establishment of the Indian Ocean Strategic Venture, aimed at fostering collaboration on critical infrastructure and economic corridors in the Indian Ocean region. This initiative reflects both nations' commitment to deepen bilateral dialogue and cooperation across various sectors.





The Quad Leaders' Summit will serve as a platform for furthering these discussions and solidifying the strategic partnership between India and the United States, particularly in light of evolving geopolitical dynamics in the Indo-Pacific.





ANI







