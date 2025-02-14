



On February 13, 2025, US President Donald Trump welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House in Washington, D.C. The two leaders greeted each other warmly with a hug.





Warm Welcome Upon meeting Modi, Trump said, "We missed you, we missed you a lot".





The Indian delegation, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra, arrived at the White House following PM Modi.





This was their first in-person meeting since President Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025.





Trump mentioned he anticipates "wonderful trade deals" with India, while Modi acknowledged Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan, aligning it with India's development goals for its 100th year of independence in 2047. Trump also noted that India would be purchasing a lot of oil and gas from the U.S.





Hours before the meeting, Trump announced a reciprocal tariff policy, mentioning India as a country with high import duties.





Modi expressed his delight to see Trump back in the White House and congratulated him on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians. He also acknowledged the opportunity to work with Trump for the next four years to strengthen the India-US strategic partnership.





Discussions between the two leaders were expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in defence, energy, technology, infrastructure, and trade.





Since November 2024, PM Modi and Donald Trump have spoken on the phone twice. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the inauguration ceremony of Trump as PM Modi's Special Envoy. During the visit, EAM Jaishankar also met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and participated in the QUAD Foreign Ministers' meeting in January 2025.





Before meeting with President Trump, PM Modi met with US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.





PM Modi landed in the US at the invitation of Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time). He travelled to the US after concluding his three-day visit to France. During his visit to France, PM Modi met with US Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance.





ANI







