



The S-500 Prometheus air defence missile system, developed by Almaz-Antey, is a cutting-edge Russian military technology designed to counter a wide range of aerial threats, including hypersonic missiles, stealth aircraft, intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), and even low-orbit satellites.

According to Russian military expert Mikhail Khodarenok, the S-500 is capable of intercepting hypersonic missiles, including those developed by Western nations with characteristics similar to Russia's Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile.



The S-500 boasts an operational range of up to 600 kilometres and an altitude capability of 200 kilometres, surpassing the capabilities of its predecessors, the S-300 and S-400 systems.





The system's ability to engage hypersonic targets has been tested, with reports indicating successful tracking and neutralisation of such high-speed objects.





This capability is particularly significant given the challenges associated with detecting and responding to hypersonic threats, which offer minimal reaction time once detected.





The S-500 uses advanced missiles like the 77N6-N and 77N6-N1, which support high-speed kinetic interception, making it a formidable component of Russia's air defence network.





The S-500's radar and targeting systems are among the most advanced globally, providing a detection range of up to 600 kilometres for airborne targets and extending to 2,000 kilometres for ballistic targets.





This long-range capability allows the system to identify and track targets well before they enter its engagement zone, offering a significant tactical advantage.





The system can engage up to 10 targets simultaneously with a response time of less than four seconds, which is faster than the S-400.





Russia's deployment of the S-500, particularly in strategic locations like Crimea, underscores its strategic importance in safeguarding critical military logistics corridors and enhancing regional defence capabilities.





The international community closely monitors these developments, recognizing the broader implications for regional security and military strategy.





