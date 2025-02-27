



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently met with the United Nations Under-Secretary-General (USG) to review India's contributions to UN peacekeeping.





This meeting highlighted India's long-standing commitment to supporting global peace and security through its participation in UN missions. India has been a pioneer in UN peacekeeping, contributing over 290,000 peacekeepers across more than 50 missions since the 1950s.





Currently, more than 5,000 Indian peacekeepers are deployed in several active missions.





During the meeting, Jaishankar and the UN USG discussed ways to enhance the effectiveness of peace operations, ensure the safety of peacekeepers, and expand India's engagement in global peacekeeping efforts.





India has consistently emphasised the importance of increasing women's participation in peacekeeping, recognising their unique role in enhancing the inclusivity and effectiveness of peace operations.





The meeting also underscored India's commitment to supporting Global South nations in building their peacekeeping capacities through training and capacity-building programs.





India's contributions to UN peacekeeping are rooted in its philosophy of dialogue, diplomacy, and cooperation, guided by the principle of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which views the world as one family.





This commitment is reflected in India's significant financial contributions, including support to the UN Peacebuilding Fund.





The meeting between Jaishankar and the UN USG reaffirms India's role as a key player in advancing the UN peacekeeping agenda and promoting global peace and security.





ANI







