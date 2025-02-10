



At Aero India 2025, Russia offered to sell India its R-37M long-range air-to-air guided missile, known as RVV-BD for export, along with the opportunity for local production. This move aims to significantly boost India's aerial combat capabilities. The IAF's Su-30MKIs are currently equipped with R-77 missiles, but the R-37M would extend the reach of the IAF, particularly for its Su-30MKI fleet.





The R-37M, also known as the RVV-BD in its export version, is a Russian-developed long-range air-to-air missile (LRAAM), also known by its NATO reporting name AA-13 "Axehead". It is designed to eliminate enemy fighter jets and drones beyond visual range, with a specific focus on high-value assets like AWACS, tanker aircraft, and C4ISTAR platforms. The missile is an upgrade to the older R-33 missile, featuring significant enhancements in range, speed, and guidance systems. The R-37M was inducted into service in 2019.









The R-37M boasts a range of up to 400 km and can reach hypersonic speeds of up to Mach 6. However, the missile's maximum interception range is 200 km. It is capable of engaging targets at altitudes between 15 meters and 25 kilometers. The missile itself weighs around 510 kg and carries a 60 kg warhead.





It utilises a combined guidance system incorporating inertial control, radio correction, and active radar homing, enabling it to autonomously lock onto and pursue its target after launch. The missile is compatible with aircraft such as the Sukhoi Su-57, Sukhoi Su-30, Sukhoi Su-35, Mikoyan MiG-31BM, and Mikoyan MiG-35.





The R-37M's speed and long range makes it difficult to evade. However, Ukrainian pilots say that the R-37M isn't achieving a lot of "hard kills" but forces pilots to take evasive action, disrupting their missions.





The R-37M is designed to destroy enemy fighters and drones beyond visual range. It can target high-value airborne assets such as tankers and AWACS aircraft.





Indian Alternative





The Rudram-I, originally an anti-radiation missile, shares aerodynamic characteristics with the Astra Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) and offers an extended range of over 200 kilometers, making it a viable candidate for adaptation into a very long-range air-to-air missile (VLRAAM).





In conclusion, if purchased by India the R-37M would enhance the engagement envelope, survivability, and effectiveness of IAF operations.





