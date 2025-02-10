



At a curtain raiser for Aero India 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh voiced strong support for India's plan to develop a domestic fifth-generation stealth fighter, known as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), to address the future requirements of the Indian Air Force (IAF). He affirmed India's commitment to manufacturing fifth-generation fighter aircraft within the country.





The Air Show will feature displays of the Russian Su-57 and American F-35 fifth-generation stealth fighters. Aero India 2025 is scheduled to be held between February 10th and 14th, with the first two days reserved for business and the remaining days open to the public.





The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has approved ₹15,000 crore for the design and prototype development of AMCA. The project involves creating five twin-engine AMCA prototypes, with production expected to begin after a decade. The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will collaborate on the AMCA project.





The IAF intends to deploy approximately 120 stealth fighters (six squadrons) from 2035 onwards.





The 25-ton AMCA will be a swing-role fighter with stealth features, advanced avionics, smart internal weapons, mission computers, 360-degree situational awareness, and super-cruise capability for sustained supersonic flight without afterburners. The first two squadrons will have the MK-1 version with American F-414 engines, while the other four squadrons will have the MK-2 version with more powerful, domestically built engines with foreign collaboration.





HAL is in negotiations with GE Aerospace for the joint production of F414 engines in India. French engine maker Safran is also willing to transfer 100% technology for building fighter jet engines in India.





Rajnath Singh highlighted India's growing capabilities in designing, developing, and producing major defence platforms and equipment, along with establishing a local supply chain. Advanced platforms like TEJAS, LCH Prachand, and C-295 transport aircraft are currently being produced in India.





Singh also noted the growth in domestic defence production, which is expected to exceed ₹1.6 lakh crore by the next financial year, with exports reaching ₹30,000 crore. He emphasised the empowerment of the private sector in the defence and aerospace industries.





India's domestic defence production is expected to exceed ₹1.6 lakh crore by the next financial year, with exports projected to reach ₹30,000 crore.





The AMCA project will integrate AI-based technologies to enhance its operational capabilities.





