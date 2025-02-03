



Shashi Tharoor, the Congress leader and MP from Thiruvananthapuram, has recently emphasized the necessity for India to increase its defence spending. Speaking in support of the government's decision to allocate a significant portion of the budget to defence, Tharoor articulated that such spending is crucial not for engaging in warfare but for deterrence against potential aggressors.





He stated, "We don't spend on the defence budget to wage a war; we do it to discourage other countries from feeling that we are weak".





Tharoor pointed out the lessons learned from past conflicts, particularly referencing tensions at the Chinese border, asserting that a strong defence posture is essential to prevent similar situations in the future.





He highlighted the importance of a robust military presence, especially given India's extensive coastline, suggesting that enhancing naval capabilities should be a priority. Additionally, he raised concerns about a shortage of officers in the Army, noting that this deficiency has historically led to significant losses in conflicts like the Kargil War.





In his comments, Tharoor also addressed the broader political landscape, touching on the dynamics within the INDIA alliance and how various regional contexts affect cooperation among its members. He indicated that while alliances may shift based on state-specific circumstances, there remains a collective understanding of shared goals within the coalition.





