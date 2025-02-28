



The 2nd India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting was held in New Delhi on February 28, 2025, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal representing India. This strategic meeting aimed to enhance bilateral cooperation, boost trade and investment, and capitalize on both parties' technological strengths while preserving shared values.





The TTC was established in February 2023, following its announcement in April 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.





During the meeting, Jaishankar and Goyal engaged with European Commission officials, including Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen and Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, to discuss significant progress in digital partnerships, clean energy initiatives, and trade investments. They also explored new opportunities in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, 6G technology, electric vehicles, green hydrogen, and a mutually beneficial trade regime.





The TTC has three working groups focused on strategic technologies, green energy, and resilient value chains, which have initiated several collaborative projects, including joint wastewater treatment and waste-to-energy initiatives.





The meeting highlighted the optimism in both Brussels and New Delhi about shaping future relations, despite existing challenges such as normative differences in digital governance and trade disputes.





The TTC remains a crucial platform for India and the EU to reduce reliance on other global powers like China and Russia, promoting a multipolar world.





While progress has been made, meaningful engagement from the private sector is seen as essential for advancing key areas like semiconductors and green energy.





The meeting underscored the commitment to deepen cooperation in strategic technologies and trade, aligning with ongoing negotiations for a free trade agreement between India and the EU.





