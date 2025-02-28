



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced that the European Union is exploring a future security and defence partnership with India, similar to the partnerships it has with Japan and South Korea. This initiative aims to enhance cooperation between the EU and India in addressing common threats such as cross-border terrorism, cyber attacks, maritime security threats, and attacks on critical infrastructure.





During her visit to India, von der Leyen emphasized the shared interests of both regions in maintaining peace and security, highlighting the interconnected nature of global challenges.





Von der Leyen also expressed her enthusiasm about India's interest in joining defence industrial projects under the EU's Permanent Structured Cooperation, noting that both parties can benefit from diversifying their military supplies and accessing new capabilities.





The partnership is seen as a cornerstone of Europe's foreign policy, with the potential to be one of the defining alliances of the century.





In addition to security and defence, von der Leyen discussed the revival of negotiations for a free trade agreement between the EU and India, aiming to finalize it this year. She also highlighted the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor as a significant project that can enhance connectivity and trade between the regions.





This corridor, launched during India's G20 presidency in 2023, is envisioned as a green and digital bridge connecting India, the Arabian Gulf, and Europe, potentially boosting trade in clean hydrogen, digital services, and other sectors.





ANI







