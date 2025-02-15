



Samtel Avionics has been awarded a contract to manufacture display units for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) upcoming fleet of 156 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH), known as HAL Prachand. This announcement was made during the Aero India 2025 event, highlighting a significant step in India's defence indigenisation efforts.





Samtel Avionics will produce multifunction displays (MFDs) specifically designed for the LCH, which is crucial for the helicopter's advanced avionics suite. The LCH is equipped with a glass cockpit that integrates various systems, including a target acquisition and designation system, enhancing its operational capabilities in combat scenarios.





The partnership between Samtel Avionics and HAL has been fruitful, with previous successes including the delivery of over 1,000 MFDs for the Sukhoi Su-3MKI aircraft. This joint venture aims to bolster indigenous production capabilities within India's defence sector, aligning with the "Make in India" initiative.





The displays developed by Samtel are part of an effort to create a self-sufficient defence manufacturing ecosystem in India. The MFDs are expected to enhance pilot situational awareness and operational efficiency during missions, particularly in high-altitude and complex combat environments.





This development not only reflects advancements in Indian defence technology but also underscores the growing collaboration between public and private sectors in the aerospace and defence industries.





