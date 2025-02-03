



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently visited Panama, where he urged the Panamanian government to reduce Chinese influence over the Panama Canal or face "necessary measures" from the United States. This visit marks Rubio's first international trip as Secretary of State and aligns with President Donald Trump's stance on reclaiming U.S. control over the canal, which was handed over to Panama in 1999 under a treaty that mandates its neutrality.





During a meeting with Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino, Rubio expressed concerns that China's presence in the canal area could jeopardize U.S. interests and violate the treaty established between the two nations. He emphasized that if Panama does not take immediate action to curb this influence, the U.S. may resort to unspecified retaliatory measures to protect its rights under the treaty.





Despite Rubio's warnings, President Mulino reassured reporters that he does not perceive a genuine threat of U.S. military action regarding the canal and reiterated Panama's sovereignty over it, stating that discussions about ownership are not on the table. Mulino also indicated that Panama would not renew a memorandum related to China's Belt and Road Initiative, signaling a potential shift in its relations with China while seeking closer ties with the U.S..





The backdrop of this diplomatic engagement includes widespread discontent among Panamanians regarding U.S. claims over the canal, with protests erupting against perceived American interference and demands for better management of canal revenues for local citizens.





