



Fly Jinnah is set to commence direct flights between Dhaka, Bangladesh, and Karachi, Pakistan, following the approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB). This announcement was made on February 3, 2025, by Abdul Naser Khan, Additional Secretary to Bangladesh's Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism. The initiative aims to enhance connectivity between the two countries, coinciding with the recent establishment of a direct shipping line between Chittagong and Karachi.





The development comes amidst improving relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan, highlighted by recent agreements such as Bangladesh's decision to import 50,000 tonnes of rice from Pakistan. Additionally, visa restrictions previously in place have been lifted, facilitating travel and exchanges between the nations.





Officials anticipate that the introduction of these flights will significantly boost trade, tourism, and people-to-people connections, marking a new chapter in bilateral relations. The specifics regarding the flight schedule and ticketing are expected to be announced soon.





ANI







