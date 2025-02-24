



A Russian Su-57 stealth fighter jet, known as the "Felon," reportedly made a rare and unexpected stop at Iran's Bandar Abbas airbase recently. This visit occurred while the jet was returning to Russia from Aero India 2025, an aerospace exhibition held in Bangalore, India. The Su-57's stop in Iran was primarily for refuelling, as the aircraft's range necessitates pit stops for long-distance flights. Typically, Russian jets would refuel at the Khmeimim Air Base in Syria, but due to the recent instability in Syria, Iran became a convenient alternative.





This event marks the first known instance of a Su-57 landing in Iran, providing Iranian military officials with an exclusive opportunity to observe the advanced fighter jet up close. The visit comes at a time when Iran is awaiting the delivery of Su-35 Flanker-E fighters from Russia, a deal that has been in progress since 2023.





BM News







