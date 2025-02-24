



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been actively promoting and praising the growth of start-ups in India, particularly highlighting the space sector as a favourite among the youth. Here are some key points related to his recent statements:





PM Modi noted that India is the world's third-largest start-up ecosystem, with over ₹1.25 lakh registered start-ups generating employment for more than 12 lakh people. He emphasized that the start-up culture is not limited to big cities but has spread across over 600 districts.





The space sector has become increasingly attractive to young Indians, with hundreds of start-ups and private companies emerging in this field. PM Modi praised the achievements of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), including its 100th rocket launch, and encouraged youth to explore careers in space.





In his 'Mann Ki Baat' program, PM Modi suggested that youth spend a day as scientists to foster interest in science and technology, highlighting the space sector as an exciting career option.





The government has been actively supporting start-ups through initiatives like Start-Up India, providing financial assistance and promoting innovation across the country. PM Modi emphasized the government's commitment to fostering an entrepreneurial ecosystem that contributes to a self-reliant India (Aatmanirbhar Bharat).





