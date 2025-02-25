



At the Advantage Assam Investors Summit 2.0 in Guwahati, TATA Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran announced that the group is poised to sign Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with 10 additional semiconductor companies.





This move aims to bolster the semiconductor ecosystem in Assam, which is already seeing significant investments from global partners like ASMPT, DISCO, Besi, Cadence, and Tokyo Electron (TEL). Chandrasekaran praised the Assam government for creating a favourable environment for the semiconductor industry, highlighting the state's benchmark in good governance, transparency, and industry collaboration.





The TATA Group is investing ₹27,000 Crores in a semiconductor assembly and testing facility in Assam, which will be the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia. This facility is expected to produce 48 million chips per day and create over 30,000 jobs.





It will serve as a cornerstone for modern high-tech industrialisation in the Northeast region, contributing to the establishment of one of India's first semiconductor manufacturing clusters in Assam.





The summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also featured participation from several Union ministers, including S. Jaishankar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman, Hardeep Puri, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Pabitra Margherita.





The event underscores Assam's growing significance in India's industrial landscape, particularly in the technology and electronics sectors. The TATA Group's investments, including a commitment to install 5GW of renewable energy capacity over the next five years, are set to transform Assam into a major industrial hub and trade corridor for ASEAN.





