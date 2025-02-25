



The Indian Army and Indian Air Force (IAF) recently conducted a two-day integrated training exercise in the Jammu sector, aimed at enhancing joint operational readiness and coordination between ground troops and aerial assets.





This specialised training focused on swift troop deployment, aerial manoeuvres, and precision target engagement, highlighting the strategic importance of air mobility in modern combat scenarios. During the exercise, IAF helicopters executed the airlift of troops from a mounting base, successfully inserting them into designated areas.





Following their insertion, the troops demonstrated a well-coordinated assault in a simulated combat scenario, showcasing the synergy between the two forces and the critical role of air mobility in modern warfare.





The exercise underscored the importance of integrated training in reinforcing joint operational capabilities and fostering a deeper understanding of each service's operational dynamics.





It not only strengthened coordination between the Army and the IAF but also enhanced the tactical proficiency of troops in executing complex missions. Such exercises are crucial for ensuring that India's defence forces remain agile, adaptable, and ready to respond to any contingency.





This training is part of a broader effort by the Indian military to enhance operational readiness and inter-service coordination.





Similar exercises have been conducted in other sectors, such as the Eastern Sector, where the Army and IAF conducted Exercise Winged Raider, focusing on special airborne operations and demonstrating high levels of operational readiness and synergy between the forces.





These exercises highlight the growing integration and cooperation between the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, ensuring that they are well-prepared to face evolving security challenges.





Agencies







