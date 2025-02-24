



The Finance Ministry of India has reported that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funded seven projects in India worth approximately $750 million during the fiscal year 2023-24.





For the financial year 2023-24, an obligation of a total of $97 million has been made by USAID under the seven projects, the latest annual report of the Finance Ministry said





These projects focus on key sectors such as agriculture and food security, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), renewable energy, disaster management, health, sustainable forests and climate adaptation, and energy efficiency technology commercialisation.





For the financial year 2023-24, USAID committed a total of $97 million (approximately ₹825 Crores) towards these projects. It is important to note that no funding was allocated for enhancing voter turnout, contrary to some allegations.





USAID has been a significant partner in India's development since 1951, providing over $17 billion in economic assistance across more than 555 projects.





However, recent controversy has surrounded USAID's activities in India, with claims of potential electoral influence being strongly denied by both the Indian government and USAID.





