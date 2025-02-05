



Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri recently engaged in discussions with Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tysvilev, focusing on enhancing energy cooperation between India and Russia. This meeting is part of ongoing efforts to solidify India's energy security amidst global market fluctuations and geopolitical tensions.





Puri and Tysvilev reviewed the current state of energy collaboration, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a robust partnership in the oil and gas sector. Puri highlighted India's commitment to sourcing economically priced crude oil, particularly from Russia, which has become a significant supplier since the onset of the Ukraine conflict.





India has emerged as a major buyer of Russian crude oil, increasing its share from less than 1% to nearly 40% of total imports. Puri reiterated that India would continue purchasing Russian oil if available at discounted rates, reflecting the country's strategy to secure cost-effective energy supplies.





The ministers discussed potential future projects and collaborations aimed at enhancing energy security and transitioning towards greener energy solutions. This aligns with India's broader goals of increasing renewable energy capacity and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.





The talks coincided with preparations for the India Energy Week 2025, where India aims to showcase its leadership in clean energy initiatives. This event is expected to attract global participation, further reinforcing India's role in the international energy dialogue.





These discussions signify a continued commitment to fostering strong energy ties between India and Russia, particularly in light of evolving global energy dynamics.





