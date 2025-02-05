



Nurlan Yermekbayev, the Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), recently held discussions with Tanmaya Lal, the Secretary (West) of India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). This meeting occurred during Yermekbayev's inaugural official visit to India, which began on February 3, 2025. The talks aimed to strengthen regional cooperation and enhance security and economic development within the SCO framework.





Yermekbayev's visit is significant as it underscores India's commitment to fostering collaboration among SCO member states, particularly in areas such as trade, security, and sustainable development initiatives. During his visit, he is also scheduled to meet with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and will address the Indian Council of World Affairs.





The SCO, established in 2001, includes countries like India, China, Russia, and several Central Asian nations. It focuses on political, economic, and security cooperation among its members.





