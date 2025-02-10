



The United States is set to participate in Aero India 2025 in Bangalore, marking its 15th appearance at Asia’s premier aerospace and defence exhibition. This reaffirms the strong and growing partnership between the U.S. and India.





The U.S. will display cutting-edge aircraft and defence technologies, including innovations in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), fighter jets, avionics, and defence electronics. Spectators can expect to see US-made defence equipment such as the F-16, F-35, KC-135 Stratotanker, and the B-1 bomber.





A high-level U.S. delegation, led by US Embassy New Delhi’s Chargé d’Affaires Jorgan Andrews, along with senior officials from the Departments of State, Defence, and Commerce, will attend the event. Notable representatives include General Kevin Schneider, Commander of the US Pacific Air Forces, Brigadier General Patrick Teague, Senior Defence Official at the US Mission in India, and Consul General Chris Hodges from the US Consulate General in Chennai.





The U.S. aims to deepen its defence cooperation with India and strengthen security and strategic ties in the Indo-Pacific region. General Schneider noted that Aero India 2025 is an ideal forum to showcase U.S. defence aircraft and equipment and contribute toward compatibility and interoperability with other nations.





The United States Air Force Band of the Pacific’s 10-member ensemble, Final Approach, will perform for the public at Aero India on February 13 and 14, and at Christ University on February 11.





Jorgan Andrews stated, "The United States is excited to once again participate in Aero India and to spotlight our strong defence ties with India. Our cooperation in defence, trade, and training is integral to our growing strategic partnership".





General Kevin Schneider highlighted the growing importance of the U.S.-India partnership, especially in the context of an increasingly complex and dynamic security environment in the Indo-Pacific.





An official statement emphasised that the U.S. and India share a commitment to promoting regional security, stability, and economic prosperity through diversified trade and strategic investment ties.





Since Aero India 2023, the U.S. and India have deepened defence ties through technology innovation, expanded trade, and increased cooperation in maritime security, cybersecurity, logistics, and counter-terrorism operations. Both sides have made progress under the US-India Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap, including ongoing collaboration to advance priority co-production arrangements for jet engines, munitions, and ground mobility systems.





PTI







