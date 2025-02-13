



The BrahMos NG (Next Generation) missile is under development and is slated for its first flight test in 2026, with production expected to begin in 2027-28.





According to Jaiteerth R Joshi, Director General of BrahMos Aerospace, stated that they are developing state-of-the-art technologies to make the missile sleeker without compromising its effectiveness. BrahMos Aerospace has begun work on the BrahMos-LR (Long Range) variant, an iteration of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, which has an extended range of 800km while retaining its Mach 3 speeds. The BrahMos-LR's development marks overcoming constraints imposed by the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR). BrahMos was previously limited to a 290km range due to international agreements; however, by modifying software restrictions and expanding the internal fuel tank capacity, BrahMos Aerospace has pushed past these barriers.





Design And Development





The BrahMos NG weighs 1.6 tons and measures 6 meters in length, making it smaller than the older version, which weighed 3 tonnes and was 9 meters long. It will maintain a range of 290 kilometers and a speed of Mach 3.5.

The BrahMos-NG will have a reduced radar cross-section and an indigenous seeker with an AESA radar, enhancing its precision and stealth capabilities. The missile system will be able to fit on a wider array of platforms, including the Russian-origin Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft and India’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS.

There is expanding export potential for BrahMos-NG, with interest from countries in Africa and West Asia. India has already supplied BrahMos systems to the Philippines, and is in talks with Indonesia. Several African and West Asian countries have expressed interest in the missile system. India has already supplied three batteries of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system to the Philippines. Talks are in progress with Indonesia, with a potential deal estimated at USD 450 million. If finalised, Indonesia would be the second ASEAN nation to buy the BrahMos missile system after the Philippines.





The BrahMos NG is in advanced stages of development.





Comparative Analysis





Feature BrahMos (Original) BrahMos NG (Next Generation) Weight 3 tons 1.5-1.6 tons Length 9 meters 6 meters Speed Mach 3.52 Mach 3.52 Range 290 km 290 km Radar Cross-Section (RCS) Higher Lesser Radar Mechanically scanned AESA Platform Compatibility Limited Wider array of platforms





Platform Integration





The BrahMos-NG will be compatible with smaller delivery systems, including the Russian-origin Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft and India’s indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas.





The Sukhoi Su-30MKI would be able to carry three missiles, while other combat aircraft would carry one each.





Production And Testing





Captive flight trials are expected to begin in 2026. The first developmental test firing could take place by 2027 if integration and captive flight trials are concluded smoothly.



