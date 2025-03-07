



Terrorist Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is one step closer to being extradited to India after the US Supreme Court rejected his emergency application seeking a stay on his extradition.





Terrorist Rana, who holds Canadian citizenship and has Pakistani origins, had approached the Supreme Court, arguing that his extradition would lead to torture and potentially be a "de facto death sentence" due to his health conditions and religious background as a Muslim of Pakistani origin.





Despite these claims, Associate Justice Elena Kagan denied his application, paving the way for his extradition to India.





Rana's extradition was previously green-lit by US President Donald Trump during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a significant step in the collaborative efforts between the two countries to address criminal matters.





Rana's involvement in the 26/11 attacks includes assisting David Coleman Headley, a key conspirator, by providing him with false credentials to scout targets in India.





The extradition process has been ongoing for several years, with Rana's legal team attempting various appeals to halt the proceedings.





The rejection of Rana's plea by the US Supreme Court is seen as a significant development in bringing him to justice in India for his role in the attacks that resulted in over 170 fatalities, including foreign nationals.





Following the denial, Rana's attorneys have appealed directly to US Chief Justice John Roberts, although the prospects of a successful appeal appear slim.





India has been working on the logistics of Rana's extradition, with arrangements in place to take him into custody upon his arrival.





