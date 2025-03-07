



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri recently held talks with his Russian counterpart, Andrey Rudenko, in Moscow. The discussions focused on various aspects of bilateral cooperation, including trade, energy ties, and defence relations between India and Russia.





The visit took place amid heightened global attention on the Ukraine conflict, following a recent verbal exchange between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.





The Ukraine conflict was also a significant topic during Misri's talks, as India continues to maintain a neutral stance while navigating its diplomatic relationships with both Russia and Western nations.





Misri's trip to Moscow is part of the annual foreign office consultations, aimed at strengthening India-Russia ties. Key issues on the agenda included expanding economic partnerships across sectors like energy, connectivity, and the Arctic, as well as addressing defence cooperation.





India has been a major buyer of discounted Russian crude oil, but new Western sanctions pose challenges to maintaining these energy supplies.





Additionally, the issue of Indian nationals serving in the Russian military was expected to be discussed, with India seeking their discharge following reports of casualties and missing persons.





The visit comes nearly three months after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's trip to Russia, highlighting the ongoing efforts to bolster strategic partnerships between the two nations.





Misri is also expected to meet other senior Russian leaders during his visit, providing opportunities for both sides to address pressing regional and global issues.





The talks are crucial for India as it seeks to balance its relationships with Russia and the West while ensuring continued economic and strategic cooperation with Moscow.





PTI







