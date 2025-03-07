



On Friday, a Jaguar fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in the Morni hills of Panchkula district, Haryana, after taking off from Ambala air base for a routine training sortie.





The pilot managed to eject safely from the aircraft, manoeuvring it away from any inhabited areas before doing so. The crash occurred due to a system malfunction, according to an IAF statement. An inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.





This incident highlights the challenges faced by the IAF in maintaining its ageing fleet of SEPECAT Jaguar aircraft, which have been in service since the late 1970s.





The Jaguars are primarily used for deep penetration strikes and ground attack roles. Despite their long service, technical malfunctions have led to several crashes in recent years.





For instance, a Jaguar crashed in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, in 2019 due to a suspected technical snag, with the pilot ejecting safely.





The recent crash in Panchkula follows other incidents involving IAF aircraft, including a Mirage 2000 crash near Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, last month, and a MiG-29 crash near Agra, Uttar Pradesh, in November 2024.





Both of these incidents also involved system malfunctions during routine training sorties, with pilots ejecting safely in each case.





The IAF's efforts to investigate and address these issues are crucial for ensuring the safety and effectiveness of its operations.





Agencies







