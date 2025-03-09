



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed optimism about the aerospace sector experiencing unprecedented growth in the future. This sentiment was echoed during the Aero India 2025 event, where Singh highlighted India's transformation into a global leader in defence innovation and aerospace technology.





The event served as a platform to showcase India's industrial capabilities and technological advancements, attracting participation from government representatives, industry leaders, and defence sector experts from around the world.





Singh stressed the significant role of the defence sector in powering India's economic growth, with a record allocation of ₹6.81 lakh crore to the Ministry of Defence in the Union Budget 2025-26. He noted that 75% of the modernization budget is reserved for procurement through domestic sources, aiming to enhance the capabilities of India's Defence Industrial Complex.





The private sector is expected to play a crucial role in this growth, with examples like the joint venture between TATA Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus for the production of C-295 transport aircraft.





India has made substantial progress in defence manufacturing, with a shift from importing 65-70% of defence equipment a decade ago to now manufacturing a similar percentage domestically. This includes high-tech products like fighter jets, missile systems, and naval vessels, which are not only protecting India's borders but also gaining international attention.





The country aims to surpass ₹1.60 lakh crore in defence production and ₹30,000 crore in defence exports by the end of 2025-26.





Furthermore, Singh underscored the importance of Aero India as a driver of economic strength and a pivotal event for India's defence preparedness and global partnerships.





The event featured participation from defence ministers and representatives from about 30 countries, highlighting its significance in the international defence community.





India's aerospace sector is poised for significant growth, driven by technological advancements, industrial collaborations, and strategic investments.





