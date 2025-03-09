IAF Chief AP Singh And Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi flew the TEJAS jet at Aero India 2025





In a recent conversation, Air Force Chief Marshal AP Singh discussed the requirements for the Indian Air Force (IAF) to effectively combat hostile neighbours. The IAF chief emphasised the need for modernisation and technological advancements to maintain superiority in all domains.





This includes the integration of newer technologies such as fifth-generation fighter jets and enhanced drone warfare capabilities. The IAF is also focusing on strengthening its air defence systems, with the deployment of advanced missile defence systems like the S-400 and Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) systems.





Furthermore, the IAF is working to enhance its operational readiness and responsiveness. This involves maintaining a high state of alertness and operational preparedness across all its combat resources, ensuring that the force can rapidly respond to any aerial threats or airspace violations.





The IAF's doctrine also highlights the importance of aerospace power, which includes capabilities such as reach, flexibility, mobility, and offensive lethality, all of which are crucial in dealing with hostile neighbours.





Additionally, the IAF is involved in strategic collaborations, such as the Integrated Space Cell, which combines military and civilian space capabilities to enhance national security objectives





This integration allows for better coordination and utilisation of resources in both peacetime and conflict scenarios. Overall, the IAF's strategy to combat hostile Neighbours involves a multi-faceted approach that includes technological modernisation, operational readiness, and strategic partnerships.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) ensures its responsiveness in crisis situations through several key strategies:





The IAF maintains a 24x7x365 operational alert status for its aerial platforms, air defence radars, and surface-to-air guided weapon systems. This readiness allows the IAF to swiftly respond to any air threats or airspace violations.





The IAF has demonstrated its ability to rapidly deploy resources in crisis situations. For example, during the Maldives crisis in 1988, the IAF quickly deployed paratroopers, showcasing its responsiveness.





The IAF concentrates on realistic training environments to build confidence and ensure readiness for combat situations. Modernisation efforts, including the induction of new aircraft and infrastructure development, further enhance operational capabilities.





The IAF strategically positions its squadrons to optimally respond to regional or global security threats. This involves careful operational planning to ensure that resources are effectively allocated and deployed when needed.





The IAF collaborates with other military branches and international partners to leverage complementary capabilities. This coordination is crucial for effective response in complex crisis scenarios.





the IAF's responsiveness is a result of its high operational readiness, strategic planning, and collaborative efforts.





Preparation For Spectrum of Conflict





The Indian Air Force (IAF) prepares for the spectrum of conflict by adopting a multi-faceted approach that includes operational readiness, technological advancements, and strategic planning.





The IAF maintains a high state of alertness across all its combat resources, ensuring that its aerial platforms, air defence radars, and surface-to-air guided weapon systems are operationally ready 24x7x365. This allows the IAF to swiftly respond to any air threats or airspace violations.





The IAF integrates new technologies to enhance its capabilities. This includes the use of advanced aircraft, precision-guided munitions, and long-range cruise missiles, which contribute to its offensive lethality and ability to operate across different domains.





The IAF is prepared to operate across the entire spectrum of conflict, from low-intensity conflicts (LICs) to high-intensity wars. This includes readiness for short, intense conflicts and long-drawn stand-off, as well as operations in the "No War No Peace" (NWNP) environment.





The IAF emphasises strategic planning to adapt to evolving geopolitical scenarios. This involves maintaining a flexible posture that can respond effectively to various types of conflicts, including grey zone warfare and asymmetric threats.





The IAF recognises the importance of robust logistical support for sustained operations. This includes ensuring a reliable supply chain for war stores and equipment, which is crucial for maintaining operational effectiveness during prolonged conflicts.





The IAF collaborates with other military branches to leverage complementary capabilities. This integration enhances the overall effectiveness of military operations across different conflict scenarios.





IAF's preparation for the spectrum of conflict involves a comprehensive approach that combines operational readiness, technological advancements, strategic planning, and logistical support.





