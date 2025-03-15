



In recent developments, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a militant group operating along the Afghan-Pakistani border, has announced a major operation against Pakistani forces.





This comes after a series of significant events, including a hijacking by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) of the Jaffar Express train on March 11, 2025. The BLA's actions led to a high-stakes stand-off with Pakistani security forces, resulting in the deaths of 21 passengers and the eventual elimination of all 50 attackers by Pakistani forces.





The TTP, known for its anti-state jihadist activities, has been escalating violence against Pakistani security forces. Recently, the group allegedly carried out a suicide attack on the Jandola military camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, following which Pakistani forces killed several militants.





The TTP has also been making inroads into Balochistan, aligning with local grievances and supporting Baloch separatist groups.





This strategic move aims to broaden its operational capacity by exploiting common enemies and grievances across different regions.





The TTP's operations are often facilitated by its safe haven in Afghanistan, where it has between 6,000 and 6,500 fighters, according to a 2024 UN report.





The group's resurgence has been marked by increased attacks since the collapse of its ceasefire with the Pakistani government in November 2022.





Pakistan has launched counter-insurgency operations, including 'Azm-e-Istkeham', to address internal security threats and cross-border insurgency. Despite these efforts, the TTP continues to pose a significant challenge to Pakistani security forces, with its objectives centred on imposing strict Sharia law and overthrowing the government.





Agencies







