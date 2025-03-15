



Following India's advice to Pakistan to "look inward" in response to allegations of sponsoring terrorism, the Pakistan Army has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling terrorism. The Pakistan Army stated that it will take action against terrorists and their enablers, both within and outside the country.





This comes after a recent attack by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan, which resulted in significant casualties.





Pakistan's Foreign Office had accused India of supporting terrorism, a claim India strongly rejected, suggesting that Pakistan should focus on its internal issues rather than blaming others.





In the aftermath of the train hijacking, Pakistan's military spokesperson, Lt. Gen. Ahmad Sharif, accused India of sponsoring insurgents in Balochistan without providing evidence.





India's Ministry of External Affairs responded by dismissing these allegations as baseless and emphasizing that the world is aware of the true epicentre of global terrorism.





Meanwhile, Pakistan also pointed to Afghanistan as a source of coordination for the attack, claiming that calls were traced to handlers based there.





Afghanistan has denied any involvement in the incident.





What Did India Say





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India responded to Pakistan's allegations regarding India's involvement in the recent train hijacking in Balochistan. MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "We strongly reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan. The whole world knows where the epicentre of global terrorism lies. Pakistan should look inwards instead of pointing fingers and shifting the blame for its own internal problems and failures on to others." This response came after Pakistan suggested Indian involvement in the attack, which India firmly denies. Pakistan has consistently accused India of supporting separatist groups like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) to create unrest in Balochistan, allegations that India categorically rejects.





In a separate context, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) released a statement claiming they acted in accordance with international law but were forced to extreme actions due to Pakistan's refusal to negotiate. However, this statement does not appear to be part of the MEA's response.





Regarding the Jaffar Express incident, Pakistan's military reported that all 33 militants involved in the hijacking were killed during the clearance operation. Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt. Gen.





Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry vowed to deal with those involved in the attack, including their facilitators and abettors, both within and outside Pakistan.





The situation highlights the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, with both countries accusing each other of supporting terrorism and refusing to engage in meaningful dialogue.





The situation highlights ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, with both countries trading accusations over terrorism and security issues.





Agencies











