



China is set to host a significant meeting of defence officials from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Qingdao, Shandong Province, on March 26-27, 2025. This gathering marks the first meeting of international military cooperation organs of SCO member states for 2025.





The event will bring together representatives from the defence ministries of SCO member states, including China, Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus, along with officials from the SCO secretariat. The primary focus of the meeting will be to exchange views and discuss future defence and security cooperation among member states.





The SCO, established by China and Russia, is a Eurasian political, economic, and security organization that emphasizes regional stability and counter-terrorism efforts. It operates a strong counter-terrorism mechanism known as the Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS).





This year, China will also host the SCO leaders' summit in Tianjin, scheduled for autumn. As the rotating president, China plans to organize over 100 events across political, security, economic, and people-to-people fields under the theme "Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move".





The upcoming defence officials' meeting is part of China's broader efforts to enhance regional cooperation and security dialogue within the SCO framework. It reflects the organization's commitment to fostering collaborative approaches to address shared security challenges and promote regional stability.





PTI







