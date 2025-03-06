



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted high-altitude trials of the indigenous On-Board Oxygen Generating System (OBOGS)-based Integrated Life Support System (ILSS) for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS. This cutting-edge system is designed to generate and regulate breathable oxygen for pilots during flight, eliminating the need for traditional liquid oxygen cylinder-based systems.





The ILSS underwent rigorous testing on the TEJAS-Prototype Vehicle-3 aircraft, meeting stringent aeromedical standards in varied flight conditions, including altitudes of up to 50,000 feet above mean sea level and high-G manoeuvres.





The OBOGS technology uses a zeolite molecular sieve to separate oxygen from air, providing a reliable and efficient method for oxygen generation.





This system is integrated into the ILSS to ensure comprehensive physiological protection for aircrew during high-altitude and high-speed flights. The ILSS includes backup oxygen systems to ensure safety during emergencies.





It integrates 10 Line Replaceable Units, such as the Low-Pressure Breathing Regulator, Breathing Oxygen System (BOS), Emergency Oxygen System, Oxygen Sensor, and Anti-G valve, to enhance pilot endurance and operational effectiveness.





The OBOGS-ILSS ensures real-time oxygen generation through several key components and technologies:

Zeolite Molecular Sieve Technology: OBOGS uses zeolite molecular sieves to separate oxygen from air. This technology involves Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA), where air from the aircraft's engines is processed to extract oxygen, which is then supplied to the pilots.

Continuous Breathing Gas Supply: The system consists of two molecular sieve beds with an oxygen plenum, providing a continuous supply of breathing gas to aircrew. This ensures that oxygen is available in real-time during flight.

Integration W ith Multiple Components: The ILSS integrates various components, including the Low-Pressure Breathing Regulator and Anti-G valve, to manage oxygen supply effectively. These components work together to ensure that pilots receive the necessary oxygen levels during different flight conditions, such as high-G manoeuvres and varied altitudes.

Real-Time Oxygen Management: The system evaluates and adjusts oxygen concentration based on demand breathing and aerobatic manoeuvres at different altitudes. This real-time management ensures that pilots receive optimal oxygen levels, enhancing their endurance and operational effectiveness.

The combination of advanced technology and integrated components allows the OBOGS-ILSS to provide reliable and efficient real-time oxygen generation for pilots during flight.



The system has been manufactured by Larsen and Toubro (L&T) as a development-cum-production partner, reflecting significant collaboration between DRDO and Indian defence industries. Notably, the ILSS has 90% indigenous content, highlighting India's growing self-reliance in aerospace technology. With suitable modifications, the system can be adapted for use in other aircraft, such as the MiG-29K.





The successful trials of the ILSS have been praised by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who reiterated that this development reinforces India's commitment to cutting-edge defence technologies and aligns with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.





IDN







