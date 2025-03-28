



Amnesty International has strongly condemned the Pakistani authorities' crackdown on Baloch activists, labelling it a "systematic attack" on the rights of the Baloch community.





This statement comes amid the arrests and detentions of prominent activists such as Mahrang Baloch, Sammi Deen Baloch, and Bebarg Zehri, who are accused of participating in peaceful protests.





Amnesty's Deputy Regional Director for South Asia, Babu Ram Pant, criticised the use of "bogus" First Information Reports (FIRs) and preventive detentions under Pakistan's Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, calling these actions a violation of due process and fair trial rights.





Amnesty also expressed concern about reports that detained activists, including those with disabilities like Bebarg Zehri, are being denied medical assistance.





The organisation has called for their immediate release and an impartial investigation into the use of unlawful force during protests held on March 21. The protests were sparked by grievances over state oppression, enforced disappearances, and alleged extrajudicial killings in Balochistan.





The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has been at the forefront of these protests, reporting arrests and organising demonstrations against what they describe as "state terrorism."





BYC has accused Pakistani authorities of targeting women activists and attempting to suppress resistance through fear and violence. Despite these measures, BYC claims that public resistance is growing stronger across Balochistan.





The situation reflects broader patterns of human rights abuses in Balochistan, including enforced disappearances and suppression of peaceful dissent, as documented by Amnesty International and other human rights organisations.





These actions have drawn widespread criticism for undermining constitutional rights and international human rights obligations.





