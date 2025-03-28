The Indian Ministry of Defence has signed contracts worth ₹2,500 crore to bolster the country's military capabilities and promote indigenisation under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. These agreements include the procurement of the NAG Missile System (NAMIS-TR) and 5,000 light vehicles for the armed forces.





What is the NaMiS-Tr Weapon System?





“NaMiS” stands for Nag Missile System, with “Tr” denoting the tracked version of the missile system. It is a comprehensive anti-tank weapon that includes both the missile and its delivery system as a complete unit.





A ₹1,801.34 crore contract was signed with Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited (AVNL) for the NAMIS tracked version. Developed by DRDO’s Defence Research & Development Laboratory, this advanced anti-tank weapon system features third-generation fire-and-forget technology, enabling precision targeting with minimal operator intervention. It is designed to neutralise modern armoured vehicles equipped with explosive reactive armour (ERA) and is integrated with NAMICA for enhanced battlefield mobility. The induction of this system is expected to significantly strengthen the Indian Army's mechanised infantry and operational readiness across diverse combat scenarios.





NaMiS-Tr is one of the most sophisticated anti-tank weapon systems designed to counter enemy armour, featuring fire-and-forget anti-tank missiles and an advanced sighting system for enhanced firepower and lethality. The weapon system is set to transform mechanized operations and provide operational advantages against adversaries.





Light Vehicles Deal





Contracts were also signed with Force Motors Limited and Mahindra & Mahindra Limited for approximately 5,000 light vehicles at a cost of ₹699 crore. These vehicles are equipped with contemporary technology and enhanced engine power to support a payload of 800 kilograms, ensuring mobility in varied terrains and operational conditions. The procurement aims to modernise defence infrastructure while encouraging domestic manufacturing through MSMEs, fostering employment generation.





Both deals fall under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category, reflecting India's commitment to indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured defence systems. These procurements mark a pivotal step in modernising the armed forces while empowering indigenous industries in alignment with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.