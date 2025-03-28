



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Central Asia Youth Delegation in New Delhi on March 27, 2025, emphasising India's optimistic outlook compared to global sentiments.





He noted that young Indians are hopeful about their future, believing that their lives will improve over the next five to ten years.





Jaishankar stated, "Today, we are a very optimistic society," highlighting that this sentiment is not universally shared worldwide, as many societies do not hold the same belief in progress and improvement.





Jaishankar attributed this optimism to two defining traits of Indian youth: their positive outlook and their embrace of technology. He remarked that Indians have a unique relationship with technology, particularly with smartphones, which play a crucial role in daily life and professional interactions.





This technological integration enables various services, including cashless payments and government services, enhancing the quality of life.





The minister also touched upon the significance of artificial intelligence (AI), asserting that fostering an AI-friendly environment requires a specific mindset and technological embrace.





He underscored the importance of adapting to technological advancements to ensure that India remains competitive on the global stage.





In a separate discussion earlier that day with Kyung-wha Kang of the Asia Society, Jaishankar discussed trade relations between India and the United States, noting ongoing negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement aimed for completion by fall 2025. He highlighted the open dialogue between the two nations as a positive sign for future cooperation.





